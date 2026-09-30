Israeli passenger says flydubai pilots ‘froze’ as he fought attacker

The passenger gave his account during several hours of WhatsApp correspondence on Wednesday while in Saudi Arabia.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An Israeli passenger aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 said passengers restrained a pilot who repeatedly stabbed another pilot while he helped get two additional pilots into the cockpit to regain control of the diving aircraft before it landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

The passenger gave his account during several hours of WhatsApp correspondence Wednesday while in Saudi Arabia following the flight’s emergency landing in Tabuk.

According to his account, a pilot attacked the other with a small knife and tried to force the wounded man from the cockpit. Israeli passengers near the front intervened and pulled the attacker away.

While others fought him, the passenger said he focused on two additional flydubai pilots aboard the aircraft who initially appeared unable to respond.

“I had to shake them to get them to move to the front and take control of the plane because it was diving,” he said.

One pilot eventually took control while the other needed longer to recover, he said. The passenger described his own role as “combat support.”

Passengers restrained the attacker with charging cables, according to his account.

An Israeli dentist also treated the wounded pilot, whom the passenger described as gravely injured, and he credited the dentist with saving his life.

Flydubai confirmed that FZ1073 landed safely in Tabuk and that all passengers were safe and accounted for.

The passenger’s detailed account of events and the crew members’ roles has not been independently verified.

He rejected reports that the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is greatest.”

“I was standing right next to the cockpit and didn’t hear it, and others who were with me didn’t hear it either,” he said.

After landing, Saudi doctors attended to distressed passengers and children, and food was provided. The passenger described the Saudis as “very nice” and “very understanding.” He said a senior Saudi figure personally thanked the Israeli dentist for treating the pilot.

The passenger said he remained focused on tasks throughout the emergency but was shaken by the children aboard.

“There were terrible screams from children who didn’t want to die,” he said, adding that hearing the daughter of one man fighting the attacker made him think about his own children.