Flydubai attacker may have tried to crash plane in Israel

An FlyDubai plane carrying Israeli passengers who had earlier been aboard another FlyDubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia approaches Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli investigators probing suspicions the Omani copilot who attempted to hijack a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv may have planned to crash the plane inside Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security officials are investigating whether the Flydubai co-pilot accused of attacking the flight’s captain intended to seize control of the aircraft while it was over Jordan and then deliberately crash it inside Israel, Arutz Sheva reported, as scrutiny mounts over security arrangements for foreign flights serving the country.

The investigation is focusing on the actions and possible motive of the co-pilot aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when a violent struggle erupted in the cockpit.

Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the Indian captain and interfered with the aircraft’s controls, sending the Boeing 737 into a rapid dive before passengers and other crew members were able to intervene.

The aircraft lost nearly 14,000 feet of altitude in less than 30 seconds before control was restored.

It was ultimately diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Investigators are now examining whether the timing and location of the attack were deliberate.

The normal route from Dubai to Tel Aviv takes aircraft through Saudi and Jordanian airspace before entering Israel, raising the possibility that the attacker intended to wait until the plane was close enough to Israeli territory to seize control and rapidly cross the border.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to longstanding Israeli concerns over security aboard flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates.

According to a report by Channel 12, Shin Bet chief David Zini had reportedly warned for months that existing security arrangements for UAE flights were insufficient.

In recent weeks, the issue had become the subject of a dispute between the security agency and Israeli airlines over restrictions on flights to the Emirates.

In July, the Shin Bet instructed Israeli carriers not to land in Dubai through the end of October amid heightened regional tensions and concerns over possible attacks connected to Iran and its allies.

The Shin Bet is responsible for security arrangements aboard Israeli airlines, while threats involving foreign carriers fall primarily within the Mossad’s overseas counterterrorism responsibilities.

Despite a sharp increase in intelligence warnings about possible attacks, Israeli officials had reportedly concentrated on scenarios including missile fire and attacks at airports.

An attempt by a member of a foreign airline’s cockpit crew to bring down an Israel-bound aircraft had not emerged as a specific scenario in security discussions.

The episode has now prompted Israel to tighten scrutiny of crews flying into the country.

“Every pilot that is going to be flying into Israel, we are going to know the pilots’ identities, know who they are, and do some type of security check,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Flydubai subsequently suspended all of its flights to and from Israel while authorities investigate the incident.

“This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident,” the airline said.

“We remain in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders and will review the suspension as more information becomes available.”

Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia, meanwhile, are preparing to restore service to the UAE in November under enhanced security arrangements.

Saudi authorities detained the attacker following the emergency landing.