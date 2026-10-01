Pressure on Iran could trigger attack against Israel: Ex-intel head

Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran toward Israel caused damage in Ramat Gan, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Former Israeli intelligence chief Meir Ben-Shabbat warns Iran could attack Israel despite suffering major wartime losses.

By World Israel News Staff

A former senior Israeli intelligence official warned Wednesday that growing pressure on Iran could prompt Tehran to launch another attack against Israel, although he declined to predict when such a move could occur.

Meir Ben-Shabbat, who previously served as national security adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and as chief of staff for national security, said in an interview that Iran could directly attack Israel in the near term.

Ben-Shabbat, who also headed the Southern Division of the Shin Bet internal security agency, cautioned that despite suffering significant losses during months of fighting against the United States and Israel, the Iranian governemnt is not on the verge of collapse.

“The regime in Tehran still does not have its back against the wall. In medical terms, its condition is serious but not critical,” Ben-Shabbat told Hebrew-language outlet Ma’ariv.

“The Iranians are probably counting on the American willingness to reach an agreement, continue to exist, and save them if they reach the edge of the abyss,” he continued.

“In any event, Israel must always be prepared…that at a certain point in time, which will not necessarily be possible to predict, Iran will consider attacking,” he added.

Ben-Shabbat’s warning comes amid discussions between Washington and Tehran over a potential agreement that could end hostilities and facilitate the reopening of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Ben-Shabbat, such an agreement could potentially limit Israel’s ability to conduct military operations against Iranian targets. Commentators have sspeculated that such a deal could include guarantees that would effectively freeze Israeli military action against Iran.

“Any agreement with the Iranians, even if it meets the parameters set by the American administration, will ultimately be a lifeline for the regime in Tehran; it will finance its recovery and preserve the dangers from it,” Ben-Shabbat told Ma’ariv.

“The consequences of an agreement with Iran are very severe,” he said.