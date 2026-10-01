WATCH: Netanyahu honors heroes of flydubai flight with Independence Day torch lighting October 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-meets-heroes-of-flydubai-flight-honors-them-with-independence-day-torch-lighting/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met three of the flydubai heroes, Yaniv Hayun, Or Pardilov, and Dr. Shota Musayev, promising they would light a torch at Israel’s upcoming Independence Day ceremony. Benjamin NetanyahuFlyDubaihijack