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WATCH: Israelis express heartfelt thanks, extend well wishes to hero Indian pilot

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Israelis sent heartfelt messages to Captain Smit Machchhar, the hero pilot of the flydubai hijacking, expressing their love and appreciation for his bravery and wishing him a speedy recovery.

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