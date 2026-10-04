WATCH: Israelis express heartfelt thanks, extend well wishes to hero Indian pilot

Israelis sent heartfelt messages to Captain Smit Machchhar, the hero pilot of the flydubai hijacking, expressing their love and appreciation for his bravery and wishing him a speedy recovery.

A group of people in Israel placed a microphone in a public space and invited ordinary Israelis to record their personal messages for braveheart Captain Smit Machchhar.

And this is what they had to say…

Voices of gratitude, admiration and affection for an Indian pilot whose… pic.twitter.com/TR3dCMhJkd — Anil Padmanabhan🇮🇳🕉️🚩 (@anilp68) October 4, 2026