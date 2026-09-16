Watch: Dramatic footage shows the moment Saudi air defenses destroy Houthi drone over Mecca September 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dramatic-footage-shows-the-moment-saudi-air-defenses-destroy-houthi-drone-over-mecca/ Email Print New footage captures the moment Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone before it entered prohibited airspace over Mecca, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The interception marked the Iran-backed group’s second reported attempt to target Islam’s holiest city, amid an escalating wave of Houthi attacks deep inside Saudi Arabia. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/video_2026-09-16_07-04-59.mp4 Houthi droneHouthisIslamMeccaSaudi Arabia