WATCH: Dutch crowd jeers Oct. 7 widow forced out of ‘Naza’ screening October 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dutch-crowd-jeers-oct-7-widow-forced-out-of-naza-screening/ Email Print Sabine Taasa, whose husband died on Oct. 7 jumping on a grenade to save her sons, was expelled from a Dutch screening of ‘Naza,’ a film slandering the IDF, amid jeers from the watching crowd. “You should be ashamed. We don’t care. We don’t want to hear it. Go away. Free Palestine.”Dutch audience members shouted this at Sabine Taasa, whose husband and son were murdered on October 7, at Naza’s premiere in Holland.A bereaved mother offers them the TRUTH. They’d rather… pic.twitter.com/SvbzM0TlpO — Einav Avizemer | עינב אביזמר (@EinavAvizemer) October 1, 2026 Nederland anno 2026. Walgelijke haat die getuigt van een totaal gebrek aan medemenselijkheid. Sabine Taasa wilde vertellen over haar man en 17-jarige zoon die op 7 oktober zijn vermoord door Hamas, maar de filmzaal in Delft hoonde haar uit.https://t.co/Lieos1K0w9 — Israel in Nederland (@IsraelinNL) October 2, 2026 NAZANetherlandsOct. 7th massacre