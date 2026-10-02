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WATCH: Dutch crowd jeers Oct. 7 widow forced out of ‘Naza’ screening

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Sabine Taasa, whose husband died on Oct. 7 jumping on a grenade to save her sons, was expelled from a Dutch screening of ‘Naza,’ a film slandering the IDF, amid jeers from the watching crowd.

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