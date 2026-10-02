WATCH: Dutch crowd jeers Oct. 7 widow forced out of ‘Naza’ screening

Sabine Taasa, whose husband died on Oct. 7 jumping on a grenade to save her sons, was expelled from a Dutch screening of ‘Naza,’ a film slandering the IDF, amid jeers from the watching crowd.

“You should be ashamed. We don’t care. We don’t want to hear it. Go away. Free Palestine.”

Dutch audience members shouted this at Sabine Taasa, whose husband and son were murdered on October 7, at Naza’s premiere in Holland.

A bereaved mother offers them the TRUTH. They’d rather… pic.twitter.com/SvbzM0TlpO — Einav Avizemer | עינב אביזמר (@EinavAvizemer) October 1, 2026