‘Free Palestine’ propaganda found among Omani co-pilot’s belongings

Israeli and other investigators are examining the co-pilot’s motives and whether additional parties were involved.

By David Israel, TPS

Pro-Palestinian leaflets and publications from “Free Palestine” organizations were reportedly found among the belongings of the Omani co-pilot involved in the Flydubai incident, according to an Emirati source.

The source said the pilot had previously expressed support for the Palestinians and hostility toward Israel.

The co-pilot is suspected of attacking the Indian captain of Flight FZ1073 as the aircraft was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers and eight crew members.

The attack triggered an emergency code indicating unlawful interference with the flight, while the aircraft rapidly lost altitude before landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Passengers entered the cockpit and subdued the attacker. The injured captain was later transferred to Abu Dhabi for treatment.

Israeli and other investigators are examining the co-pilot’s motives and whether additional parties were involved.

A possible connection to Iran is also reportedly being investigated.