New revelation about Omani pilot deepens Flydubai hijacking mystery

A Flydubai plane is damaged after plunging thousands of feet following a suspected hijacking attempt. (X Screenshot)

The latest finding about the Omani co-pilot is intensifying scrutiny over how he was cleared to fly to Israel — and whether a critical security safeguard failed before the plane ever left Dubai.

By World Israel News Staff

Sources with knowledge of the investigation have confirmed that the Omani co-pilot accused of trying to crash a Flydubai flight bound for Israel held no other citizenship, deepening questions over how he was cleared to operate the Tel Aviv route despite Oman having no diplomatic relations with Israel.

“He has no other nationality,” a source told The Jerusalem Post.

The revelation rules out speculation that the suspect may have held a second passport from a country maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel, which could have explained his assignment to the flight.

His nationality became a central issue after Transportation Minister Miri Regev called Wednesday for Flydubai flights to Israel to be halted pending an investigation into how an Omani national was permitted to fly the route.

A Transportation Ministry source previously told the Post that Flydubai’s agreement to operate in Israel required pilots to be nationals of countries that had normalized relations with the Jewish state.

However, sources familiar with the Israel-UAE aviation agreement subsequently told the Post that the bilateral agreement itself contains no provision requiring pilots to hold citizenship from countries maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel.

That does not necessarily settle the issue.

The Post noted that the sources were referring specifically to the bilateral aviation agreement and could not say whether separate operating or security arrangements governing Flydubai flights imposed additional restrictions.

An Israeli official separately told CNN that the Omani national should not have been permitted to operate an Israel-bound flight.

A second Israeli security official told CNN that Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency is supposed to be able to vet airline personnel flying into Israel from the UAE under security arrangements between the countries.

It remains unclear whether the Omani co-pilot was never submitted for Israeli security screening or was screened and approved.

Flight FZ1073 was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when the co-pilot allegedly attacked and stabbed the captain in the cockpit and attempted to crash the aircraft.

The plane plunged thousands of feet before the wounded captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and subdue the attacker.

Two additional Flydubai pilots traveling aboard the aircraft then took control and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The suspect and wounded captain were subsequently transferred from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Attorney-General has established a special investigative team to determine the circumstances and motive behind the attack, including whether it was connected to terrorist activity, involved advance planning or was carried out under outside direction.

Emirati authorities said the UAE has jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered in the country and flies under its flag, meaning UAE law applies to crimes committed aboard it even outside Emirati territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that investigators had learned the co-pilot had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination,” although he cautioned that the investigation had not yet reached final conclusions.

Netanyahu described the incident as an apparent suicide attempt and said the suspect appeared intent on bringing down the aircraft.

Passengers who helped overpower the co-pilot later told Netanyahu that after being restrained, the attacker repeatedly demanded that they kill him.

US President Donald Trump raised the possibility Thursday that the suspect could have links to Iran or its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“I would say that, from what I hear, the answer is yes, but we are still looking into it,” Trump said when asked whether he had been briefed on a possible Iranian connection.

Netanyahu, however, said it was still too early to determine whether Iran was involved.

Israeli security officials said their initial assessment was that the co-pilot likely acted alone, though the investigation remains ongoing.