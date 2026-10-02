‘Tell Trump that I love him,’ Israeli Flydubai hero tells Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at Ben-Gurion International Airport with Yaniv Hayoun, the passenger who burst into the cockpit on the flight from Dubai to Israel. (Photos: Kobi Gideon (GPO)

Netanyahu said: “You will light a torch of civilian heroism on Independence Day.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with passengers who helped stop the attacker aboard the Dubai-to-Israel Flydubai flight, praising their actions after they confronted the assailant and helped prevent the aircraft from crashing.

Among those meeting Netanyahu was Israeli plumber Yaniv Hayoun, who had a personal request for the prime minister.

“Tell Trump that I love him,” Hayoun said in Hebrew, referring to US President Donald Trump, according to a translation of his remarks.

“The entire world sees Israeli heroism,” Netanyahu told the group, according to a translated statement from his office. “You will light a torch of civilian heroism on Independence Day.”

Netanyahu praised the passengers’ courage, resourcefulness and faith, saying their actions prevented a grave disaster and saved lives.

The prime minister had also spoken with Hayoun on Wednesday after the passengers returned to Israel.

“All passengers are out of harm’s way,” Netanyahu said in a video statement released by his office.

Hayoun apologized for meeting Netanyahu while his clothes were still covered in blood.

“It’s an honor to meet you this way. How did you do it?” Netanyahu replied.

“We are a nation of lions,” Hayoun said.

Netanyahu embraced him and responded: “I see you and I see a lion. You are a great hero.”

Hayoun said he and another passenger forced their way into the cockpit after hearing someone scream and the lights went out. Inside, they found the wounded pilot and the attacker.

“I grabbed the terrorist, choked him, and pulled him away from there,” Hayoun said.

As two other passengers helped restrain the attacker, Hayoun said he pulled back on the controls while the aircraft’s nose was pointed downward.

“I stopped the plane from diving.”

Hayoun said he learned how to control an aircraft from watching the documentary series “Mayday.”

Two off-duty Flydubai replacement pilots traveling as passengers subsequently took control and landed the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.