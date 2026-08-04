Iran threatened missile attack on Ukraine, then says Kyiv’s ‘apology’ stopped it

Iran was fully prepared to launch missile strikes on three targets in Ukraine before abruptly calling off the operation after receiving what a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described as an “apology” from Kyiv.

The claim follows Tehran’s accusation that Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing a crew member. Iran has since demanded compensation from Kyiv.

The adviser also issued a fresh warning over the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that any vessel using what Iran considers an unauthorized route could be targeted, signaling Tehran remains prepared to escalate despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.