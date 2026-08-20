WATCH: Can you tell the difference between England and the Middle East? August 20, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-can-you-tell-the-difference-between-england-and-the-middle-east/ Email Print Contestants were asked to guess whether the image was from a Muslim country in the Middle East or a picture from somewhere in England, with many of the participants getting stumped, highlighting the growing Islamic presence in the country. EnglandIslamMiddle East