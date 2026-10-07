Israeli missions around the world commemorate Oct. 7 with survivors, exhibitions and memorials

Members of the Israel Police Investigations and Intelligence Division take part in a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem marking three years since the October 7 massacre and commemorating those murdered in the Hamas attack, October 7, 2026. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Beyond the anniversary events, the commemoration has also taken more permanent forms.

By David Israel, TPS

Israeli diplomatic missions around the world marked the third anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, massacre by bringing survivors and bereaved family members to share their stories with lawmakers, government officials, and the public.

In Paris, a path in Parc Monceau was named this week in memory of Shiri Bibas and her sons, Ariel and Kfir.

The ceremony was attended by the city’s mayor, a representative of the Bibas family and Israel’s ambassador to France.

It was part of an Israeli embassy campaign commemorating the family and preserving public awareness of their story.

In New York City, Israel’s consulate screened the documentary “Horror Footage” for journalists, social media influencers, and elected officials.

A survivor of the Nova music festival massacre who now works at the consulate recounted his experience to an audience of 750.

In Mexico, Ilana Gritzewsky recounted her abduction from the southern community of Nir Oz and her time in Hamas captivity.

In Spain, Be’eri survivor Lotan Pinyan spoke at the embassy’s main commemorative ceremony.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal visited the Japanese parliament, where he spoke about being abducted from the Nova music festival.

Israeli embassies also brought the memory of Oct. 7 into government institutions and cultural venues.

In Washington, an official ceremony featured Gilad Sagev’s “Heroes,” a performance combining songs and stories of courage.

Germany’s Bundestag opened a photo exhibition featuring images from communities near the Gaza border.

In Italy, events were held in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, alongside a ceremony at Rome’s Great Synagogue and the Italian-language launch of Ambassador Yechiel Leiter’s book on antisemitism.

In India, Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan 11, screened its documentary “Death Shelter.”

Spain hosted a comic-art exhibition featuring stories of heroism, while London showcased photographer Ziv Koren’s images documenting the Oct. 7 attack.

In Beijing, the embassy screened “We Will Dance Again,” a documentary about the Nova massacre.

Beyond the anniversary events, the commemoration has also taken more permanent forms.

In the Philippines, study centers funded by the Israeli embassy have been named for Be’eri, Nir Oz, and Ofakim.

In Nepal, authorities approved a memorial for 11 Nepali students murdered in the Oct. 7 massacre while participating in a study program in Israel.

The Israeli embassy is working to establish the memorial at the university the students attended.

The day marks the anniversary of Hamas attacking communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 252 Israelis and foreigners hostage in Gaza.