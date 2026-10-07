Satellite images reveal Iran rebuilding secret nuke site bombed by Israel

Satellite images from Minzadayi nuclear complex show work to repair the site, raising concerns Iran is restoring its nuclear weapons program.

By World Israel News Staff

New satellite images show Iran has resumed significant activity at a secretive compound northeast of Tehran that Israel bombed earlier this year over suspicions it was being used to rebuild the Islamic Republic’s nuclear weapons development capabilities.

High-resolution images taken in September and October show extensive vehicle traffic, cleared rubble, repaired terrain and continuing earthmoving at the heavily secured Minzadayi complex, which was struck by the Israeli Air Force on March 3.

The latest activity has raised concerns that Tehran may be attempting to restore capabilities destroyed in the Israeli attack.

“Given what is known about this compound, this activity may be indicative of an effort by Iran to reestablish a nuclear weapons development capability,” the Institute for Science and International Security said.

The Washington-based nuclear watchdog examined satellite photographs showing passenger vehicles and trucks throughout the compound, with cars also parked outside its fortified perimeter.

The activity appears to have followed a broad cleanup operation in which debris from the Israeli strikes was removed and damage to a hillside inside the facility was repaired.

Particularly notable are continuing earthworks around a concrete surface that resembles an open courtyard.

Images taken following the March attack showed several bomb craters in the area. Earlier analysis found evidence suggesting the apparently ordinary surface may in fact sit above a partially underground structure linked to other facilities embedded in the hillside.

Israel revealed Minzadayi publicly during its war with Iran earlier this year, describing it as a covert nuclear weapons development center northeast of Tehran.

The IDF said at the time that intelligence officers had tracked Iranian nuclear experts who began working at the compound after Israel’s June 2025 attacks severely damaged other elements of Iran’s nuclear program.

A group of scientists had “worked secretly” at the facility on capabilities needed for nuclear weapons, then-IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said following the March strike.

Israeli intelligence reportedly followed those scientists to what Defrin described as “their new place of operation,” helping Israel identify the previously little-known facility.

The March attack destroyed three large above-ground buildings and apparently struck underground portions of the complex.

Satellite photographs taken immediately afterward showed a large impact crater on a hillside near bunkered entrances as well as a series of smaller craters punched through a concrete surface nearby.

Analysts later determined that construction work beneath that concrete area had begun years earlier, with excavation visible before the surface was completed, strengthening suspicions that the apparent courtyard concealed infrastructure underneath.

Minzadayi is surrounded by high walls, checkpoints and guard towers and contains buildings constructed into or alongside a hillside. Its location near recreational areas and an equestrian facility may also have helped obscure its military purpose from casual examination of satellite imagery.

The precise work carried out at Minzadayi remains classified, but Israeli officials have linked the facility to the weaponization stage of a nuclear program — the technical work required to turn fissile material into an actual nuclear explosive device.

Earlier assessments indicated the site may have been involved in nuclear metallurgy, potentially including processes necessary to manufacture the fissile core of a weapon.

The IDF said when announcing the strike that the compound had been established to help Iran restore nuclear-weapons-related technology lost in previous Israeli attacks.

Israel’s military described it as a facility intended to advance “capabilities for the development of nuclear weapons.”

The compound appears to have assumed greater importance after Israeli strikes in June 2025 destroyed or seriously damaged numerous facilities associated with Iran’s nuclear program.

Subsequent Israeli intelligence assessments concluded that Tehran had begun dispersing personnel and rebuilding certain sensitive capabilities at previously unknown or less prominent sites.

Minzadayi was one of several weaponization-related facilities struck during the subsequent conflict that began in February 2026.

Separate satellite monitoring has recently identified reconstruction or protective work at other sites linked to Iran’s past nuclear weapons research.

At Taleghan 2 inside the Parchin military complex, Iran has been rapidly rebuilding a heavily fortified facility associated with high-explosive testing relevant to nuclear weapon development.

Additional work has also been detected around the Pickaxe Mountain tunnel complex near Natanz, where analysts believe sensitive nuclear materials or equipment may be stored.

The renewed activity comes despite severe damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during two rounds of fighting.

Assessments after the spring war concluded that Iran’s uranium enrichment infrastructure remained badly damaged and that no significant restart of enrichment had been detected.

Weaponization infrastructure, however, presents a different challenge. Research, engineering expertise, specialized equipment and individual facilities can potentially be dispersed and recreated even when large enrichment plants are disabled.

Questions have also persisted over nuclear material and equipment removed from a warehouse in Tehran’s Turquzabad district before inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency gained access to the site.

When inspectors eventually visited Turquzabad in 2019, they detected evidence that nuclear material or equipment contaminated with nuclear material had previously been present there.

Iran has never fully resolved international questions about where all of that material and equipment went.

Recent intelligence reporting has suggested that at least some equipment removed from Turquzabad may later have been transferred to Minzadayi as Tehran assembled new facilities for nuclear-weapons-related research.