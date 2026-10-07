WATCH: Israel uses Oct. 7 anniversary to push back against false genocide claims October 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-uses-oct-7-anniversary-to-push-back-against-false-genocide-claims/ Email Print Using LEGO figures, Israel demonstrated how the IDF deliberately avoided targeting civilians despite Hamas’s use of tunnels and human shields following the horrific October 7 massacre it perpetrated against civilians. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/IcWfeiqAAvyAEWZn-1.mp4 GazaGenocideHamasIDFOct. 7th massacre