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WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters pull fire alarm, disrupt Northwestern Oct. 7 memorial

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Anti-Israel protesters triggered the fire alarm during an October 7 memorial at Northwestern University, forcing hundreds of attendees to evacuate the auditorium and shattering the emotional event.

WATCH:

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