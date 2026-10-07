WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters pull fire alarm, disrupt Northwestern Oct. 7 memorial October 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-pull-fire-alarm-disrupt-northwestern-oct-7-memorial/ Email Print Anti-Israel protesters triggered the fire alarm during an October 7 memorial at Northwestern University, forcing hundreds of attendees to evacuate the auditorium and shattering the emotional event. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/HWLDKYhfF67rB-wT.mp4 WATCH: anti-IsraelNorthwesternOct. 7th memorial