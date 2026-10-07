Search

WATCH: IDF forces continue to protect Israel three years after Oct. 7

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-forces-continue-to-protect-israel-three-years-after-oct-7/
Email Print

Since the October 7 massacre, the IDF has hunted and killed thousands of infiltrators, eliminated dozens of terror leaders who attacked Israel for decades, and brought home the hostages Hamas stole.

>