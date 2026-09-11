US boots hit the ground in Saudi Arabia as Houthi war intensifies

President Donald Trump arrives with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a group photo with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders during the GCC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

More than 100 US military advisers — possibly around 200 — are now on the ground in Saudi Arabia, helping the Kingdom battle Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. According to CNN, the Americans are operating through a newly established joint command, providing intelligence, real-time battlefield information and geospatial targeting assistance for Saudi operations.

The deployment comes as the conflict rapidly escalates. The Houthis recently attacked four Saudi cities, wounding 73 civilians, and have seized the strategic Yemeni port city of Mocha, potentially strengthening their position near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — one of the world’s most critical shipping chokepoints. The group has already threatened to shut the waterway completely.

For now, US troops are not directly carrying out strikes or providing aerial refueling, but their expanding role marks a deeper American involvement as Washington and Riyadh confront another Iranian proxy threatening regional trade and security.