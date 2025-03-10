UK asylum seeker revealed to be Hamas terrorist

Hamas-linked terrorist seeking refugee status in the United Kingdom called on Allah to “kill all the Jews” on the planet.

By World Israel News Staff

A Gazan man claiming to be seeking asylum in the United Kingdom from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war is actually a member of a terrorist group, likely affiliated with Hamas, and has engaged in armed confrontations with the Israeli military.

Abu Wadee, who is active on social media, recently posted a picture of himself arriving on the shores of the UK via a rubber dinghy, captioning the photo “Thank God, we arrived in Britain.”

Wadee, who is originally from Khan Younes in the Strip, has filed a request for asylum with the UK Home Office, portraying himself as a refugee forced out of his homeland due to war.

But an investigation by UK outlet the Daily Mail revealed that Wadee’s social media profiles are rife with photos of him posing with automatic rifles, engaging in confrontations with Israeli troops, and calling for the destruction of global Jewry.

In a video filmed by Wadee and uploaded to his Facebook page, he is heard calling on Allah to “punish [Jews] completely,” according to a translation of his remarks by watchdog group CAMERA.

“Allah, it is upon you to [deal with] the Jews and those loyal to them,” Wadee was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail report.

“Allah, kill them one by one, and don’t leave a single one. Allah, destroy them completely, disperse them completely and make the earth fall from under their feet.”

Numerous photos of Wadee depict him holding assault rifles, burning tires at the Israel-Gaza border, and even attending a Hamas conference in Gaza featuring the terror group’s late leader, Yahya Sinwar.

“Abu Wadee is clearly a threat to the British people,” Tory justice spokesman Robert Jenrick, who once served as the UK’s immigration minister, told the Daily Mail.

“The police and security services are stretched as it is without dangerous men like this who appear to hold extremist sympathies to deal with. He needs to be deported immediately.”

Responding to the Daily Mail report, the Home Office said that it can “never comment on individual cases or operational matters,” but said that “the British public can be reassured that we take all steps necessary at all times to protect the nation’s security.”