Trump: Russia ‘very well behaved’ on Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Uzbekistan. (Shutterstock)

Trump also defended an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that allows Russian diesel exports to the United States and international markets.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

President Donald Trump has praised Moscow’s conduct on Iran. “They have been very well behaved on Iran,” he said of Russia.

The Kremlin’s top diplomat struck a very different note in Tehran.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in Tehran on Monday in an unannounced visit.

He arrived hours after Prime Minister Netanyahu criticized Russia’s ties with Iran in a press briefing.

Lavrov declared that Moscow has no intention of retreating from its strategic relationship with Iran “regardless of any external pressure.”

He said Russia is prepared to assist Iran just as the United States assists Ukraine, and he accused Israel and the US of working to damage “civilian infrastructure” in Iran.

Trump addressed his decision to ease sanctions on Russia in a post on Truth Social, Arutz Sheva reported.

He called the decision “very simple” and tied it directly to Iran.

“I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table. Great progress is being made.”

“Perhaps more importantly, Russia is doing very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, compared to what they could be doing, and I want to keep it that way, and will, unless stupid people get in the way,” Trump wrote.

He added that he could sign the sanctions “later, or any time that I want.”

VINnews reported that Trump signed an executive order on October 17 delaying new sanctions on Russia’s energy industry and financial institutions.

Congress had approved those measures.

Trump also defended an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that allows Russian diesel exports to the United States and international markets.

Trump also attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “He doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did,” Trump wrote.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Sunday, Zelensky responded: “I believe steps have been taken to convince Ukraine to capitulate.”

He said Ukraine had offered to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries in exchange for more American Patriot missiles.

Zelensky also said the US had resumed sharing intelligence on incoming Russian missiles after a brief pause, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

“We are very thankful for this,” he said. “Now it works.”

Diplomacy on Iran’s nuclear program is also in motion. Russia is seeking to help revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

On October 8, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was exchanging messages with Washington through intermediaries and would respond to American proposals through those channels.