Thousands of acts of courage, three years of waiting: IDF moves to honor October 7 heroes

*Thousands of Acts of Courage, Three Years of Waiting: IDF Moves to Honor October 7 Heroes*

Three years after the October 7 massacre, the IDF is finally moving to honor the soldiers and officers who displayed extraordinary courage fighting Hamas terrorists, defending Israeli communities and saving lives during the devastating attack and the days that followed.

The long-delayed process comes after thousands of recommendations accumulated and repeated attempts to establish an awards committee stalled, amid ongoing military investigations and fighting on multiple fronts. Bereaved families are now being notified, and a senior commanders’ conference next Wednesday will formally launch the review. Civilians who demonstrated exceptional bravery may also receive presidential honors.

“The purpose is to provide appropriate recognition for extraordinary acts of heroism,” the IDF said, pledging a thorough and sensitive examination. The military has not set a date for awarding the decorations, leaving families and survivors waiting for official recognition of the courage displayed on Israel’s darkest day.