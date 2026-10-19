WATCH: American and British doctors leave it all behind to heal Israel October 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-american-and-british-doctors-leave-it-all-behind-to-heal-israel/ Email Print Doctors from the United States and the United Kingdom are walking away from comfortable homes and established careers to join Israel’s healthcare front lines, filling a critical gap after nearly 1,700 physicians left the country in recent years. AliyahdoctorNorth AmericaUnited Kingdom