US officials suspect Israel tried to provoke Iranian attack with fighter jet drill

US officials suspect Israel’s massive fighter jet exercise near Iran was designed to provoke an attack, potentially providing justification for Israeli strikes.

By World Israel News Staff

American officials suspect Israel may have deliberately attempted to provoke an Iranian military response by sending dozens of fighter jets toward Iran’s border in a massive aerial exercise just days before Israel’s October 27 elections, Axios reported Wednesday.

The unusual operation, conducted Monday, involved dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft flying more than 800 miles from Israel through Syrian and Iraqi airspace.

The aircraft followed a route consistent with a potential military strike against Iran before turning around near the Iranian border and returning to Israel, according to Israeli and US officials cited by Axios.

Israel notified Washington in advance, describing the operation as a demonstration of military strength intended to deter Iran from attacking Israel ahead of the elections.

However, some American officials suspected Israel may have hoped Iranian forces would open fire on the approaching aircraft, potentially providing justification for Israeli retaliatory strikes.

US officials said Israeli military planners knew Iran’s air defense systems would detect the approaching aircraft.

Other Israeli and American officials disputed the suggestion that Israel was seeking a confrontation, describing the operation as a legitimate deterrent exercise rather than an attempt to trigger hostilities.

There has been no publicly disclosed evidence establishing that Israel intended to provoke an Iranian attack.

A show of force near Iran

The scale and distance of the operation were significant, demonstrating the Israeli Air Force’s ability to deploy large numbers of aircraft over considerable distances toward Iran.

The participation of aerial refueling aircraft was particularly important, as sustained long-range missions require the ability to keep fighter jets supplied with fuel far from Israeli air bases.

Such exercises can serve several purposes, including testing operational readiness, demonstrating military capabilities, and warning adversaries that Israel retains the ability to strike distant targets.

However, sending aircraft toward a heavily defended adversary also carries risks, particularly when the opposing military cannot immediately determine whether the approaching aircraft are conducting an exercise or preparing to attack.

That uncertainty appears to have been central to the concerns raised by some American officials.

Fox News first reported Tuesday that Israeli fighter jets had conducted drills toward Iran.

The operation took place on the same day US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Israel’s Ovda Air Base in southern Israel.

According to Axios, the base was hosting American fighter jets and refueling aircraft at the time of Hegseth’s unannounced visit.

Officials said the Israeli exercise was not connected to the meeting.

Trump rejected earlier proposal for renewed strikes

The latest operation followed discussions earlier this month between Netanyahu and President Donald Trump about launching a major new military campaign against Iran before the Israeli and American elections.

Axios reported last week that Netanyahu had raised concerns about Israeli intelligence indicating Iran was taking steps to rebuild its nuclear program.

The Israeli prime minister discussed the possibility of renewed military action with Trump, who initially appeared receptive before becoming increasingly hesitant.

On October 8, Trump publicly announced that the United States would not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections.

The decision followed preparations by US Central Command for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran.

According to earlier Axios reporting, the Pentagon had instructed Central Command to complete preparations for renewed strikes, although no final decision had been made to launch an attack.

The military options reportedly included attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure, and other strategic targets.

The discussions highlighted the differing considerations facing Washington and Jerusalem, with Israel concerned about Iran rebuilding its military and nuclear capabilities while the Trump administration weighed the consequences of another major escalation.

Fears of an Iranian missile response

One major concern was that renewed American or Israeli strikes could trigger a large Iranian missile attack against Israel.

During discussions with senior American military officials earlier this month, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that another round of fighting could force Israel to postpone its October 27 elections.

According to Axios, Zamir raised the possibility during a conversation with senior US military officials, including Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

A renewed Iranian missile campaign could require Israel to activate emergency measures, disrupt civilian life, and place additional demands on the military and home front.

The prospect of such an escalation also carried political implications, with Israel approaching a national election and the United States preparing for its own midterm vote one week later.

An Israeli official told Axios that Zamir would not permit unjustified military activity that could undermine the elections.

The statement challenged suggestions that Israel’s military leadership would deliberately seek a confrontation with Iran for political purposes.

For now, the purpose of Monday’s exercise remains disputed, with Israeli officials presenting it as a warning intended to prevent an Iranian attack and some American officials questioning whether it was designed to invite one.