WATCH: Security cameras capture shooting attack at IDF checkpoint October 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-security-cameras-capture-shooting-attack-at-idf-checkpoint/ Email Print Surveillance cameras recorded this morning’s terror attack in which two terrorists opened fire at an IDF checkpoint near Hebron, wounding five Israelis before troops neutralized both of them. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/QNafJUXSHLIc7nC7.mp4 HebronIDFTerror Attack