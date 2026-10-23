WATCH: Bottle thrown at Netanyahu’s convoy during visit to Mahane Yehuda market October 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bottle-thrown-at-netanyahus-convoy-during-visit-to-mahane-yehuda-market/ Email Print During Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the packed Mahane Yehuda Market on Thursday evening, a man hurled a glass bottle at his passing motorcade. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/hA1cWI43hfSvKgET.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/07ZtMch6CAm43hec.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuconvoyJerusalemMahane Yehuda Market