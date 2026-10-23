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WATCH: Bottle thrown at Netanyahu’s convoy during visit to Mahane Yehuda market

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During Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the packed Mahane Yehuda Market on Thursday evening, a man hurled a glass bottle at his passing motorcade.

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