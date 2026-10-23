India’s Jewish community wins historic court battle to preserve century-old cemetery

Only three or four members of Jabalpur’s local Bene Israel Jewish community remain, underscoring the importance of preserving the cemetery as a lasting testament to its history.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

In a landmark victory for Jewish heritage in India, a court ruling has secured the future of a historic cemetery in Jabalpur, offering renewed hope for preserving the legacy of one of the country’s oldest Jewish communities.

The High Court of Madhya Pradesh in central India this week rejected a legal challenge to the national heritage protections granted to the historic Ranital Jewish Cemetery in Jabalpur, a city in the state’s western region, ensuring the continued recognition of the site’s historical significance.

More than a century old, the cemetery was established under British colonial rule to serve Jabalpur’s Jewish population, and today holds the graves of around 100 people, including prominent community members and Jewish soldiers who served in the British Army.

At the time, approximately 200 Jewish families lived in Jabalpur, prompting colonial authorities to allocate land specifically for the community’s burial needs.

Now, only three or four members of Jabalpur’s local Bene Israel Jewish community remain, underscoring the importance of preserving the cemetery as a lasting testament to its history.

Even with the community’s dwindling numbers, Jewish leaders received overwhelming support from the local municipality, architectural preservation advocates, and Indian citizens who opposed efforts to seize the property, recognizing the cemetery as an essential part of the city’s cultural heritage.

According to local media reports, real estate interests allegedly sought to seize the cemetery by falsely claiming private ownership, with several historic gravestones reportedly damaged or destroyed in attempts to erase evidence of the site’s Jewish past.

With the court’s ruling this week bringing a lengthy legal battle to a close, local Jewish leaders expressed hope that the decision would set a precedent for protecting other Jewish heritage sites across India facing similar threats.

Unofficial estimates place India’s Jewish population at between 4,000 and 5,000 people, yet the community remains excluded from the country’s six officially recognized minority groups.

Supported by local authorities, the community is now preparing to fence off the cemetery, restore damaged gravestones, and repair its gates to prevent further destruction, taking concrete steps to safeguard the historic site for future generations.

Yaniv Revach, Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, a city on India’s western coast, has offered full assistance with the restoration project, while Chabad emissaries working across India are also expected to help document and preserve the history of Jabalpur’s Jewish community.