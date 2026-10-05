Pro-Israel Bolsonaro front-runner in Brazilian presidential election

A Bolsonaro victory in an election centered on crime and the cost of living would dramatically restore relations between Brasilia and Jerusalem, which plunged to historic lows under Lula’s administration.

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro will face leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a runoff later this month after winning the first round of the national election on Sunday, with both falling short of 50% of the vote.

Bolsonaro’s stronger-than-expected performance, with 47% of votes compared to Lula’s 45%, is likely to buoy his campaign ahead of the Oct. 25 runoff.

The election comes amid a right-wing wave in Latin America that is driving a diplomatic shift toward better relations with the United States and Israel.

“Brazil wants change, that’s the reading of what happened today,” Bolsonaro said after the vote. “It’s the end of the Workers’ Party era,” he added, in a reference to Lula’s party.

“Tomorrow we start a new campaign,” Lula said. “We will see who has the best plan.”

Restoring relations with Israel

A Bolsonaro victory in an election centered on crime and the cost of living would dramatically restore relations between Brasilia and Jerusalem, which plunged to historic lows under Lula’s administration.

The 45-year-old right-wing senator and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro told JNS earlier this year that he plans to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem within six months of victory, citing his Christian faith for his strong connection to Israel.

He also said in an interview with JNS this summer in Argentina that he hopes to celebrate his victory in Jerusalem.

Lula, 80, is running for a fourth (non-consecutive) term in office.

He recalled his ambassador to Israel in 2024 in the wake of the war against Hamas in Gaza and joined the International Court of Justice case against the Jewish state, becoming one of the most vociferous opponents of Israel in Latin America.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday congratulated Bolsonaro on the vote and wished him luck in the runoff.

“I look forward to restoring the extraordinary friendship between Israel and Brazil,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “Best wishes for your great victory, my friend.”

Latin America has experienced a sharp political shift toward conservative and right-wing leadership in recent years.

Countries like Argentina, Chile, and Colombia have turned right amid mounting public frustration over violent crime, economic stagnation, and insecurity.

“Freedom advances in Brazil,” Argentine President Javier Milei, who actively campaigned for Bolsonaro, tweeted on Monday. “Congratulations, dear friend, on this historic election against the communist Lula.”

“LONG LIVE FREEDOM, DAMN IT…!!” Milei wrote.