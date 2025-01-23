Australian police suspect foreigners paying criminals to perpetrate antisemitic attacks

Australian Jews experienced more than 2,000 antisemitic incidents between October 2023 and September 2024, compared to 495 in the prior 12 months.

By David Swindle, The Algemeiner

Law enforcement in Australia has started an investigation into the origins behind a spree of recent antisemitic crimes, announcing they suspect individuals outside the country have coordinated the campaign of hate.

On Wednesday, Australia Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Reece Kershaw said his department believes that “criminals-for-hire may be behind some incidents” and that they have begun investigating “who is paying those criminals, where those people are, whether they are in Australia or offshore, and what their motivation is.”

Police have identified six attacks in Sydney alone since November 2024, including cars set on fire accompanied with anti-Israel graffiti and synagogues vandalized with swastikas.

In Melbourne, arson attacks also targeted Jewish politician Josh Burns’ office in June and the Adass synagogue in December.

A December report from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) said that the country’s Jews experienced more than 2,000 antisemitic incidents between October 2023 and September 2024, compared to 495 in the prior 12 months.

The number of antisemitic assaults rose from 11 in 2023 to 65 in 2024. In the seven weeks following the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s invasion of and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, antisemitic acts in Australia rose by 591 percent according to the ECAJ.

In a statement, Kershaw said on Tuesday that police sought to determine “whether overseas actors or individuals have paid local criminals in Australia to carry out some of these crimes in our suburbs.”

He added, “We are looking at if — or how — they have been paid, for example in cryptocurrency, which can take longer to identify.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also described the government’s suspicions about the nature of the attacks. He said that it looked as though “some of these are being perpetrated by people who don’t have a particular issue, aren’t motivated by an ideology, but are paid actors.”

Efforts to counter antisemitic crime in Australia have intensified following a Tuesday act of arson at a Sydney child care center located close to a synagogue. The criminal also left antisemitic graffiti before starting the fire.

This prompted the New South Wales Police to double their staffing on Strike Force Pearl, a unit created to counter hate crimes targeting Jews.

On Tuesday, Strike Force Pearl arrested a suspect in a Jan. 11 arson attack against a Sydney synagogue and announced they expected to arrest his accomplice soon.

Kershaw also named the AFP’s divisions tasked with investigating antisemitism and their areas of focus.

“The AFP has established Special Operation Avalite to target high-harm antisemitism. AFP-led Operation Ardvarna is targeting the display of prohibited symbols — both operations have made arrests and more are expected soon,” Kershaw said.

“Special Operation Avalite has received 166 reports of crime since it was established in December last year. Of those reports, many are duplicates, some are already under investigation by our state counterparts and some don’t meet the threshold of a crime.”

Kershaw said that “Special Operation Avalite is investigating 15 serious allegations. All lines of inquiry are open to the investigations — including what anonymizing technology, such as dedicated encrypted communication devices, have been used to commit these crimes.”

Australia’s National Cabinet met in a snap meeting on Tuesday and agreed to establish a national database to track antisemitic crimes. “The purpose of one national reporting system is to better inform and coordinate responses to antisemitic incidents,” Albanese said.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton expressed skepticism about Albanese’s response to the attacks.

“If the prime minister thinks that he’s going to get the Australian public off his back and that he’ll have some reprieve from the media by holding this meeting, he doesn’t understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

“This is a national crisis. We are having rolling terrorist attacks in our community, and the prime minister is being dragged kicking and screaming to hold a meeting of our nation’s leaders.”

On Jan. 14, the Anti-Defamation League released the results of a new global survey into antisemitic attitudes by country. The group found that 20 percent of Australians — 4.2 million people — embrace antisemitic attitudes, agreeing with at least six antisemitic tropes.

The survey showed a gender disparity in hate, with 27 percent of men embracing such views compared to only 14 percent of women.

Australians over 50 showed the lowest propensity for hate against Jews, with 13 percent harboring antisemitic views, whereas 33 percent of those 33-49 and 21 percent of those 18-34 expressed support for anti-Jewish bigotry.