Biden Education Dept ignored hundreds of antisemitism complaints, official says

Pro-Hamas demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag above Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University, April 30, 2024, in New York. (Pool Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Under former president Joe Biden, anti-Semitic incidents surged on college campuses, with Jewish students facing harassment and intimidation from protesters.

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

The Biden administration failed to act on nearly 200 anti-Semitism complaints, even as anti-Semitic sentiment surged across the United States following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, according to a senior Trump Education Department official.

More than 150 of the unresolved complaints were filed after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack, which killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and triggered the war.

Instead of investigating the spike in anti-Semitism, the Biden Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) redirected limited resources to cases involving pronoun usage and “bans” on age-inappropriate school books, the official told Fox News.

The revelation comes as President Donald Trump has cracked down on campus anti-Semitism, revoking billions in federal funding from universities that fail to protect Jewish students and rein in anti-Semitic protests.

Under former president Joe Biden, anti-Semitic incidents surged on college campuses, with Jewish students facing harassment and intimidation from protesters.

Trump officials have rolled back Biden-era policies on the “book bans” and expanding Title IX to cover “gender identity.”

“The Biden administration placed an undue burden on OCR by stretching the scope of civil rights law beyond its statutory purview,” Trump Education Department spokeswoman Julie Hartman told Fox News.

“The Trump OCR is cleaning that up daily,” Hartman went on. “By enforcing the law as it is written, the Trump administration’s OCR is using its personnel and resources responsibly and eliminating wasteful and unfounded investigations.”