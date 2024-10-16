Biden has ‘total distrust’ of Netanyahu’s inner circle, called his confidants ‘liars’

Senior Biden aides quoted as saying the president denigrated Netanyahu’s associates, calling them ‘liars.’

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden has expressed contempt not only for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but also the Israeli premier’s close associates, calling them “liars,” according to journalist Bob Woodward, following the publication of his new book.

On Tuesday, Bob Woodward’s latest book, “War”, was released, days after excerpts were published, revealing claims that Biden had repeatedly denigrated Netanyahu.

During a phone call with the Israeli leader in July after the IDF bombed a Hezbollah base in Beirut, killing a number of senior terrorists, the president is quoted as shouting “Bibi, what the f***?”

“You know the perception of Israel around the world increasingly is that you’re a rogue state, a rogue actor.”

In private, Biden is quoted as calling Netanyahu a “son of a bitch” in the spring of 2024, after the IDF entered Rafah.

“Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad f***ing guy!”

“He’s a f***ing liar,” Biden was also quoted as saying.

But the president did not limit his attacks to Netanyahu, according to Woodward, who discussed Biden’s relationship with Netanyahu in an interview with The Washington Post.

“Close aides” cited by Woodward told the journalist that Biden also lambasted the Israeli premier’s associates, calling them “liars,” expressing “total distrust,” Woodward said.

According to the White House aides, Biden said that “18 of the 19 people who work for Netanyahu are liars.”

Following a CNN report last week revealing excerpts from the book, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about Biden’s alleged statements.

Jean-Pierre neither denied nor confirmed the claims, downplaying the revelations.

“There’s going to be many books that are written about this administration and many administrations,” Jean-Pierre said. “Nothing atypical about that.”

“What I can say to that question that you asked me: I cannot confirm. That is not something that I can confirm from here.”