Biden: Trump won because I was forced to drop out of the race

Despite a disastrous debate and low approval ratings, Biden insists he would have beaten Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

By World Israel News Staff

Outgoing President Joe Biden is confident that he would have beaten president-elect Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup, and blames the Democratic party for pressuring him to drop out of the race, according to a Washington Post report.

Biden, who showed clear signs of cognitive decline during a June debate against Trump, was essentially forced to end his campaign several weeks after his disastrous performance.

But Biden is privately insisting to his aides and confidants that the Democrats’ pressure on him to leave the race has proved to be a historic mistake.

While “aides say the president has been careful not to place blame on Harris or her campaign,” according to the Post report, Biden is charging that a Trump victory was not inevitable.

Despite low approval ratings among the general public, Biden is sure that he would have beaten Trump.

“Let me say it as clear as I can: I’m staying in the race!” Biden said at a campaign rally shortly after the televised debate, in which he frequently appeared confused and delivered rambling, nonsensical answers. “I’ll beat Donald Trump.”

Notably, Biden initially misspoke, saying he would beat Trump in 2020, then corrected himself to say he would “do it again in 2024.”

Trump easily defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He became the second Republican to win the popular vote since 1988.

“Inflation, immigration, some evidence of backlash against Democrats on identity politics, crime, education, and a public mood moving in a conservative direction all suggested a Republican win,” Wayne Steger, a DePaul University political scientist, told PBS.

Many Democrats blamed Harris’ loss on Biden’s refusal to drop out of the race earlier.

“I think there was a real unique opportunity for President Biden to have this Washingtonian moment and show he wasn’t in it for himself, he was in it to put, really, country and party over self,” Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) told CNN.

“And if he had done what he said during the campaign and talked about being a bridge to this new generation … I think if the president had given space of that, we might have had a different outcome,” he added.