Cuckoo for coconuts: MSNBC goes all in for Kamala Harris

By Thaleigha Rampersad and Andrew Stiles, The Washington Free Beacon

MSNBC journalists and guests will say anything if they think it will help Democrats win elections.

In early June, for example, they attacked the “growing and insidious trend in right-wing media” involving “highly misleading” video clips of President Joe Biden appearing too old and frail and cognitively unfit to serve another four years.

Biden’s disastrous performance at the debate on June 27 made clear that he was too old and frail and cognitively unfit to serve another four years.

Nevertheless, the partisan hacks at MSNBC continued to defend Biden and parrot White House talking points about his “extremely strong wisdom and judgment.”

They changed their tune only when Biden’s demise became inevitable.

When the president revealed on Sunday, under suspicious circumstances, his decision to end his reelection campaign, MSNBC journalists praised Biden as an American hero who had saved democracy with his selfless act of courage.

As soon as Biden offered his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, the MSNBC crowd did as they were told and pumped out hours of fawning coverage about the candidate sometimes referred to as “Cackles.”

The panel of pundits on Morning Joe agreed that Republicans were very worried now that Harris was the presumptive nominee.

Anti-Semitic pundit Al Sharpton said he was “glad we have a grown-up” running for president, and suggested Trump would be too scared to debate such a talented communicator.

“He’s a political punk, no doubt about it,” the formerly fat activist said.

New York Times reporter Peter Baker touted Harris’s “energy” and “freshness.” Mika Brzezinski warned that the “hate campaign against Kamala Harris has begun,” citing instances in which Republican lawmakers had mispronounced her name.

Shockingly enough, when MSNBC contributor John Heilemann mispronounced Harris’s name, he was not immediately condemned as a racist.

“Let her be her,” New York City mayor Eric Adams said of Harris, whose primary campaign in 2020 was a spectacular failure marred by “months of disjointed messaging, contentious infighting among top aides and severe money issues,” according to CNN.