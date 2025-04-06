British Airways resumes Israel flights

BA’s rival Virgin Atlantic has not yet resumed flights to Israel, and is only due to restart service in October.

By JNS

British Airways resumed flights to Israel this weekend, becoming the latest major carrier to renew service suspended due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The move comes the week before the busy Passover and Easter travel season, when flights to Israel are heavily booked.

The British flag carrier’s red-eye flight from London’s Heathrow airport landed in Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning, while their morning flight to London left Ben-Gurion International Airport at sunrise.

El Al had offered service to both Heathrow and Luton airports throughout the war with multiple daily flights, but with high demand, airfare had skyrocketed amid allegations of price gouging.

Israir and the budget carrier Wizz Air also fly from Tel Aviv to the United Kingdom.

