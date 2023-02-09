WATCH: California imam – Muslims will kill all Jews and retake their place as masters of the world

Dr. Moustafa Kamel, the imam and director of the Alansar Mosque in Anaheim, California, cited a hadith describing how Muslims will kill the Jews, a “bigoted and arrogant breed of people” opposed by “all the living creatures.”

He prayed for Allah to “awaken the Islamic nation so it once again assumes its natural position [as] the masters of the world, under the banner of the Quran.”