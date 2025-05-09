Caught in the crossfire: Gaza’s Christians suffer as Hamas hides behind churches

Amal Amouri shows a cross to the photographer at the tent she and her husband Tony Al-Masri, both Christians, share at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Hamas turned sacred spaces into strategic assets, wagering that either Israel would refrain from striking or that the resulting images would sway world opinion against it.

By Amine Ayoub, Middle East Forum

In Gaza, one of Christianity’s oldest communities faces extinction — not simply from war, but from being used as human shields in a cynical terror strategy.

With fewer than a thousand Christians left in the Strip, many now live in fear not just of Israeli airstrikes, but of the way Hamas turns their churches into shields.

These believers are trapped between a government that exploits their sanctuaries and an international community that often overlooks their plight.

When Israeli strikes in October 2023 accidentally hit near the historic St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, killing more than a dozen civilians, the world mourned.

Palestinian officials accused Israel of targeting a Christian site. But Israel clarified it was striking a Hamas command center located next to the church — another example of how terrorists deliberately operate in civilian zones to provoke collateral damage.

Video and satellite imagery later supported that claim. Though the strike was not aimed at the church, Hamas’s presence nearby ensured the tragedy.

This pattern isn’t new. Hamas regularly stores weapons in schools, hospitals, and mosques, knowing Israel’s response risks civilian casualties and global outrage. In recent months, churches have been added to that list.

Exploiting the Innocent and the Media

Gaza’s Greek Orthodox archbishop publicly acknowledged that Hamas had used his compound to fire rockets — turning a place of worship into a launchpad.

When Israel responded militarily, the headlines told only part of the story. What remains untold is the desperation of clergy and families who want peace but are forced to share their spaces with those inviting war.

In December, tragedy struck again. A Catholic mother and her daughter were killed by Israeli fire inside the Holy Family Parish.

The Israeli military, unaware of any terror activity there at the time, launched an investigation.

But weeks later, another Israeli strike targeted a school linked to the same parish, killing civilians along with a senior Hamas figure reportedly using the site for weapons production.

In each case, Hamas turned sacred spaces into strategic assets, wagering that either Israel would refrain from striking or that the resulting images would sway world opinion against it.

This is Hamas’s battlefield strategy: hide behind the innocent, especially minorities, then amplify the damage.

The cost is paid by civilians — Christians included — who have nowhere to run and no say in the matter. Gaza’s Christians, already reduced by decades of pressure and economic hardship, are now in the crosshairs of a war they did not start.

Before Hamas seized power in 2007, Gaza had around 3,000 Christians. Today, there are fewer than 1,000. Most are elderly, and many would leave if they could.

Instead, they open their doors to neighbors, Muslim and Christian alike, offering shelter even as rockets whistle overhead.

Tell the Truth

The media often reduces these tragedies to statistics or outrage, missing the deeper manipulation. The question isn’t just why Israeli bombs fall near churches — it’s why terrorists are operating inside them.

Hamas knows Israel avoids religious sites when possible. That’s why it puts its infrastructure there. And when tragedy occurs, Hamas gains political currency, using grief as propaganda.

Christian leaders across the region have condemned Hamas’s tactics, even as they grieve civilian deaths. International observers, too, have noted the systematic use of human shields.

Yet criticism often focuses solely on Israeli military responses, not the deliberate strategy behind the bloodshed. This creates a moral fog that equates defense with aggression, precision with recklessness, and justice with destruction.

For Israel, the choice is stark. Hamas embeds its forces among civilians, daring the IDF to strike. When Israel holds back, Hamas gains military advantage. When it acts, civilians may die.

No nation can tolerate rocket fire without a response, especially when aimed at its cities. And no moral framework should demand it.

The tragedy of Gaza’s Christians is that they are not Israel’s enemies, nor Hamas’s supporters. They are witnesses to peace in a place consumed by war.

Their churches, meant to be places of refuge, are desecrated not by bombs, but by those who hide death beneath icons. Yet despite everything, Christian leaders in Gaza continue to serve the suffering.

They care for the wounded, shelter the displaced, and preach hope in ruins. Their courage deserves more than sympathy — it deserves clarity.

Gaza’s Christians are not just collateral damage; they are victims of a brutal strategy that hides murder behind sanctity. Their suffering must not be used to falsely condemn a nation defending itself.

Instead, their courage should compel us to tell the truth: Hamas hides behind them. Israel does not target them. And unless we speak honestly, the few Christians left in Gaza may soon be gone.