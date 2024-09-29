Search

Christians celebrate, media and campuses mourn death of Islamic terror boss

There’s a whole lot more mourning for Nasrallah and Hezbollah in the media than there is in Lebanon.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“Our motto, which we are not afraid to repeat year after year, is: ‘Death to America.’”

Ex-Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Iranian dissidents in London and Toronto took to the streets to celebrate the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Christians in Lebanon who had suffered under the Shiite Islamic terrorist group are also celebrating.

Campus Islamist campus hate groups are less happy including ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ at the University of Michigan which is neither Jewish nor peaceful, and whose account appears to be run out of Lebanon.

And the media is already rolling out its best “austere religious scholar” takes for Hezbollah terror boss Hassan Nasrallah.

The New York Times led the way with the worst possible coverage headlined, “Protesters Mourn Nasrallah’s Death Around the World”.

The paper described Nasrallah as “a towering figure not only in Lebanon but across the Middle East”, a “powerful orator, he was beloved among many Shiite Muslims, a historically marginalized group in the Arab world” and falsely claimed that “Mr. Nasrallah was opposed to Israel, which he called “the Zionist entity,” and maintained that there should be one Palestine with equality for Muslims, Jews and Christians.”

The Washington Post dismissed the months of Hezbollah shelling that depopulated Israel’s north as “sporadic barrages into Israel” and described Nasrallah as “as a father figure, a moral compass and a political guide” to his supporters.

While the AP headlined its coverage by describing Nasrallah as “shrewd” and “charismatic”.

There’s a whole lot more mourning for Nasrallah and Hezbollah in the media than there is in Lebanon.

