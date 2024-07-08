Communists and Islamists take France

Demonstrators march during a pro-Palestinian rally, in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. That day also saw the murder of a German tourist by a man who carried out a stabbing terror spree in the French capital. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

The question in every election is can it get worse, and the answer is obviously it can.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The story of both the UK and French elections is down to liberal establishments allying with and empowering the worst Islamists and Communists to come to power.

(For that matter it’s the story of the Biden administration.)

The difference between the UK and France though is that Labour appeared (to casual inspection) to have cleaned up its act enough that it was no longer a bunch of Marxists and Jihadists as it had been under Corbyn.

But it didn’t take long to find out that it was the same bunch under the hood.

In France, they didn’t even bother pretending.

Macron, who had bet hard on the public rallying to him against the National Rally and Marine Le Pen’s conservatives, was crushed and decided to ally with the Communists and Jihadists represented by Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his France Unbowed party which is at the heart of the New Popular Front (NFP).

The NFP benefited from posturing as populists in an anti-incumbent election season, but the Macron alliance made it all too clear that it was the National Rally which was populist while the NFP is the establishment.

The media which has covered the NR and Le Pen with lots of square quotes has nothing bad to say about France Unbowed despite Communism and Jihadism, it has insisted on portraying Marine Le Pen as a bigot while celebrating Mélenchon despite his antisemitism and extremism.

But that is the media’s job.

A movement aimed at destroying France will now be in a prime position to do so, not least through radically accelerating demographic change.

That’s bad news for France, for Europe, and for human civilization.

And confirming that, the riots are once again underway.