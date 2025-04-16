Dave Portnoy trolls Hitler-praising UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell by wearing kippah, waving Israeli flag

Mitchell had come under fire earlier this year after praising Adolf Hitler, denying the Holocaust on his “ArkanSanity” podcast, and spewing hate toward the Jewish community.

By Jewish Breaking News

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stole the spotlight at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 314 in Miami — not from the octagon, but from the stands — by trolling controversial fighter Bryce Mitchell after his humiliating second-round loss.

Portnoy, donning a kippah and proudly waving an Israeli flag, celebrated Mitchell’s defeat in theatrical fashion, sending a clear message in response to the fighter’s recent antisemitic tirades.

Mitchell had come under fire earlier this year after praising Adolf Hitler, denying the Holocaust on his “ArkanSanity” podcast, and spewing hate toward the Jewish community.

Always fun to see a Hitler lover get his ass whopped. pic.twitter.com/M7z36fNP09 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White had previously blasted Mitchell’s remarks as “some of the most ignorant” he’d ever encountered in the sport.

Mitchell, whose comments sparked widespread backlash, was choked out by Brazil’s Jean Silva — an outcome many spectators saw as poetic justice.

Portnoy’s reaction went viral online, as he posted, “Always fun to see a Hitler lover get his ass whopped,” alongside footage of him celebrating with the Israeli flag.

The fight night drew a star-studded audience, including US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Senator Ted Cruz, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — all sitting ringside to take in the action.

While the evening featured high-stakes bouts like Alexander Volkanovski reclaiming the featherweight belt and Paddy Pimblett scoring a TKO over Michael Chandler, it was Portnoy’s bold protest that became the viral knockout of the night.

In an era where sports and politics often collide, Portnoy’s response to Mitchell’s hateful rhetoric sent an unambiguous message: there’s no room for Nazi sympathizers in the ring — or anywhere else.