Defense Minister announces ‘national effort’ to fend off deadly drone attacks

A Hezbollah drone attack on a military base near Binyamina killed four soldiers and wounded dozens more.

By JNS

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Golani Brigade training base near Binyamina, including the dining hall struck on Sunday night by a Hezbollah drone, pledging to find solutions to the threat posed by the terror group’s unmanned vehicles.

The attack killed four soldiers and wounded dozens more.

“This is a difficult event with painful results,” he told Golani officers who witnessed the attack. “We must investigate it, study the details and assimilate the lessons in a quick and professional manner.”

Gallant continued: “Faced with the threat of UAVs, we are concentrating a national effort and are engaged in developing solutions that will help deal with the threat.”