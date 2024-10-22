‘Desire to be with Israel is bigger than our fear’: Jerusalem march attracts thousands

Jews hold Israeli flags as they dance at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 18, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

For many Christians, Sukkot has special significance due to its prophetic association with the gathering of nations in Jerusalem.

By Anna Epshtein, TPS

Despite the war, thousands of pilgrims from around the world gathered in Jerusalem for the annual Jerusalem March on Monday.

The festive parade is held during the week-long holiday of Sukkot.

“Our desire to be here is bigger than our fear,” Vivian Mayber from South Africa told The Press Service of Israel as she walked with her country’s flag through Jerusalem’s Gan Sacher Park.

“We pray daily for the return of your hostages, and we know that God is watching over this nation and protecting you.”