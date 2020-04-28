‘Did it for ISIS’: 2 French policemen badly injured in car ramming attack

The 30-year-old told investigators that he had just seen a “video about Palestine” and he “did it for ISIS.”

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Two French policemen were injured in a car-ramming attack on Monday in what is being reported as an act of terrorism.

“Two police motorcyclists in serious condition after being deliberately hit in Colombes by an individual who also rammed a police car. Thoughts with our colleagues,” tweeted the Synergie-Officers union, one of the two main unions of France’s police force.

The two police officers stationed in Colombes, a suburb in the northwestern outskirts of Paris, had been conducting “routine checks” when a black BMW rammed into them early Monday morning, leaving one of the officers in critical condition, reports Le Parisien.

According to the French newspaper, the man identified as Youssef T., had a run-in with the law before when he was sentenced to community service in 2010 for acts of violence committed two years prior.

An undisclosed letter explaining the driver’s motives was found inside the BMW, the report said.

However, sources familiar with the investigation told Le Parisien that the 30-year-old told investigators that he had just seen a “video about Palestine” and he “did it for ISIS.”

Another source close to the investigation said the perpetrator will be subjected to psychiatric tests before a decision is made on whether to hand the case to France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor.

Following the attack, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner praised the quick response of nearby officers to help their comrades and arrest the attacker.

“My heart goes out to our two injured police officers, who were on duty to protect us. A tribute to the brave and cool-headed municipal police officers who came to their aid and apprehended the accused,” Castaner tweeted.

“A full investigation is now underway that will shed light on his motives,” he added.