Disturbing study finds Jewish healthcare workers face rampant antisemitism in America

A disturbing new study reveals that America’s medical institutions are experiencing an unprecedented surge in antisemitism.

After surveying 645 Jewish health workers across 32 states, watchdog group StandWithUs found that 39.2% of Jewish healthcare professionals are encountering discrimination in their workplaces and 26.4% have reported feeling unsafe or threatened.

Jewish medical personnel have reported harrowing accounts of systematic discrimination, including suggestions that Zionists should be denied medical care, while others describe facing “social and professional isolation” and retaliatory doxxing when attempting to report antisemitic behavior.

“This groundbreaking pilot study aimed to understand the prevalence and impact of bigotry against Jews in health care,” says Dr. Alexandra Fishman, StandWithUs director of Data & Analytics.

“It is deeply troubling when nearly 40 percent of respondents indicate that they have personally experienced or witnessed antisemitism in their places of work.”

The crisis in American healthcare parallels an equally alarming situation in Canada, where a recent study by the Jewish Medical Association of Ontario (JMAO) found that 80% of Jewish medical workers have faced antisemitism since Hamas’s October 7 massacre.

Prior to the attack, just 1% of Canadian Jewish doctors experienced antisemitism in professional settings. Those numbers have since skyrocketed, with 29% reporting antisemitism in community practices, 39% in hospitals, and 43% in academic environments.

“It’s incredibly concerning to watch antisemitism creep into our medical institutions across the province,” says JMAO chairwoman Dr. Ayelet Kuper.

“Discrimination doesn’t just impact doctors; it undermines the entire healthcare environment, compromising patient care and eroding workplace integrity.”

Ontario’s medical community appears particularly affected, with 73% of Jewish medical professionals reporting antisemitism in academic institutions and 60% in hospitals.

The impact on medical students has been severe, with incidents more than doubling from 25% to 63%.”