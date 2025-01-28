Netanyahu is first foreign leader invited by Trump to White House, Israel says

President Donald Trump walks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Jan. 27, 2020, along the White House colonnade. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Joe Biden waited 20 months after Netanyahu was re-elected in 2022 to invite him to the White House.

By Izzy Salant, JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the White House on Feb. 4, the prime minister’s office stated on Tuesday.

Netanyahu is the first foreign leader that U.S. President Donald Trump has invited for such a visit since Trump began his second term, Netanyahu’s office stated.

“The most pro-Israel president picking up right where he left off: making the U.S.-Israel relationship great again,” the Republican Jewish Coalition stated.

Joe Biden invited Netanyahu to the White House for the first time during his tenure as U.S. president on July 25, 2024—some 20 months after Netanyahu was re-elected in November 2022.

The reported visit wasn’t mentioned at the Trump administration’s first White House press briefing on Tuesday, and the administration hasn’t commented on it publicly.

The Associated Press reported on Jan. 27 that Trump “teased the upcoming visit in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, but didn’t provide scheduling details.”

“I’m going to be speaking with Bibi Netanyahu in the not too distant future,” he said.

An image of what appeared to be an invitation that Trump sent to Netanyahu circulated on social media. “I would like to formally invite you to the White House next week,” states the letter, which is dated Jan. 28 and signed by Trump.

“I look forward to discussing how we can bring peace to Israel and its neighbors, and efforts to counter our shared adversaries,” it adds. “It will be my honor to host you as my first foreign leader during my second term.”