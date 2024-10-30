Etsy allows ‘make Israel Palestine again’ apparel on its ecommerce platform

Etsy’s stated guidelines prohibit discrimination and hateful content, however in this case, they aren’t being enforced.

By Jewish Breaking News

Etsy has come under fire after offering apparel calling for the destruction of Israel on its e-commerce platform.

Much of the merchandise, spotted by British legal watchdog UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), features inflammatory slogan’s such as “F-ck Israel” and “Make Israel Palestine Again” alongside an inverted red triangle – a symbol that’s become synonymous with Hamas propaganda videos showing attacks on Israeli targets.

British law takes a hard stance on public displays of hate speech through the Public Order Act 1986. Anyone caught wearing these antisemitic shirts in public could face up to 6 months’ imprisonment and/or a fine.

Etsy’s prohibited items policy explicitly bans merchandise that “promotes, supports, or glorifies hatred” or violence. It also maintains strict guidelines against discrimination and hateful content. However, enforcement appears spotty at best.

Of course, the irony isn’t lost on critics who point to Etsy’s own mission statement. The platform claims to foster “a community where people of all backgrounds, nationalities, religions, and different types of artistic taste feel welcome.” Yet UKLFI argues these items do exactly the opposite, creating a hostile environment for Jewish customers.

“Despite these laudable aims, Etsy’s site is being used to sell clothing and stickers which are offensive to Jews and Israelis, and would not make Israelis or Jews feel welcome in the Etsy community,” says UKLFI. “We hope that Etsy removes these offensive items which breach their policies and seem to be designed to stir up hatred.

Etsy’s silence on the matter speaks volumes.