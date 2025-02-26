EU lawmaker who called Israel ‘terror state’ deported at airport

European Union MP Rima Hassan at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, shortly before being deported (Screenshot/Telegram)

European Union MP Rima Hassan, who called October 7th terror onslaught “legitimate,” posts angry tirade on X after being deported from Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

An anti-Israel European Union lawmaker was denied entry to Israel at Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday, with Israeli officials confirming she was deported due to her support for the Hamas terror group.

Under Israeli law, foreign nationals who advocate against the State of Israel, including supporting BDS, praising terror groups, or otherwise making statements indicating a fundamental hostility towards Israel, may be denied entry to the country.

Syria-born French EU parliament member Rima Hassan posted an angry tirade on social media after she was forced to return to Brussels, Belgium, from where she had departed.

Hassan was set to visit Israel as part of a European Union delegation to the region. According to a Times of Israel report, another three members of the EU delegation were also banned from entering.

“The pro-Israel trolls lie just as much as the genocidal state they defend,” Hassan wrote on her X account.

“Israel’s self-centeredness is as infuriating as its propaganda. Passing through its airport was a necessity but our mission was solely in Palestinian territories. It’s time for the EU to act. It’s common for Israel to block parliamentary missions. It has barred UN experts, international NGOs and even the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor.”

Notably, Hassan could have chosen to visit PA-controlled territory in Judea and Samaria by flying to Amman Airport in Jordan, rather than transiting through Israel.

Hassan has a long history of agitating against Israel, referring to the country as a “terrorist” state, demanding that Jewish residents of Israel “leave Palestine,” and claiming that the IDF intentionally “executes” Palestinian children.

She is currently the defendant in an ongoing criminal case in France, due to saying that Hamas’ October 7th attack on Israel was “legitimate.” She has since claimed her remarks were misconstrued.

“Given Hassan’s antisemitic views and support for Hamas, her complaints about Israel only highlight her audacity and reinforce her status as a hostile figure,” Foreign Ministry Director-General Eden Bar-Tal said in a media statement.

The Foreign Ministry denied a claim by Hassan that she had previously been approved by a visa, saying they had no knowledge of the matter but would investigate.