Ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon to take break from news media after firing

After being fired from CNN, Don Lemon pushes back on accusations, says he has no regrets, plans to spend the summer ‘on the beach and on the boat.’

By World Israel News Staff

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was fired from his job at the news network earlier this week amid allegations of “diva-like” and misogynistic behavior, played the victim at the Time 100 Gala in New York, while hinting he is not rushing to find a new position.

The Baton Rouge native, who reportedly made $7 million a year at CNN and is expected to walk away with a $25 million payout, described himself as a “survivor” during an interview with Extra on the red carpet.

Despite the sudden and unceremonious axing, Lemon boasted about having the luxury of taking time off and spending “the summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family.”

The embattled TV personality narrowly avoided an embarrassing run-in with his former co-anchor and former boss at the Time 100 event. Event organizers seated them at separate tables for dinner.

Licht denied that Lemon’s firing and Tucker Carlson’s departure at Fox were deliberately set for the same time on Monday morning. Lemon broke the news of his unemployment on Twitter, hinting at “larger issues at play.”