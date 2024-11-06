Families of American hostages urge President-elect Trump to work to return their loved ones

The seven American citizens held hostage in Gaza are: Eden Alexander, Itay Chen, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Gadi Haggai, Judith Weinstein Haggai, Omer Neutra, and Keith Segal.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

American families of hostages captured from Israel appealed to President-elect Donald Trump and urged him to work with the Biden Administration to bring them home.

“This is an urgent, catastrophic humanitarian crisis, not a partisan issue,” the families say in a joint statement.

“Our family members in captivity in Gaza need a bipartisan coalition of brave, committed leaders to bring them home.”

“The hostages cannot wait any longer. They are depending on us and on Republican and Democratic leaders to seize this moment,” the families added.

Of the 101 hostages still in Gaza, the seven American citizens are Eden Alexander, Itay Chen, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Gadi Haggai, Judith Weinstein Haggai, Omer Neutra, and Keith Segal.

Liz Hirsh Naftali, the great aunt of four-year-old Abigail Mor Edan, who was released in a temporary truce last November, told the Jerusalem Post that the Biden administration must put pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire deal “that demonstrates their unachieved commitment for over a year for the hostage release.”

Naftali also said US leadership should convince Gulf States to put pressure on Hamas to agree to a deal that would end the war and return the hostages.

“This is the greatest priority for the day after election 2024 as it relates to Israel and the hostages – make a deal to release all of the hostages, cease the fighting and bring humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Naftali said. “Until then – everyone loses and sadly more hostages and innocent people will die.”

Last week, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said that Hamas was unwilling to agree to a deal that would coincide with the release of hostages.

“The Secretary (Antony Blinken) noted that Hamas has once again refused to release even a limited number of hostages to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” Miller said.

