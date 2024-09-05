Families of hostages call on US to make separate deal with Hamas, ignoring Israel talks

Relatives of American hostages held in Gaza lobby Biden administration to circumvent Israel and make separate deal with Hamas, after US drafts list of possible candidates for prisoner release.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A number of relatives of American citizens taken captive by Gaza terrorists on October 7th are lobbying the Biden administration to negotiate a separate hostage deal with Hamas, NBC News reported Thursday morning.

Citing five different people familiar with the talks, the report claimed that families of hostages with American citizenship met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Sunday, urging the Biden White House to enter into bilateral negotiations with Hamas in the hopes of reaching a deal to secure the release of additional captives.

The meeting was held hours after Israeli forces operating in the southern Gaza city of Rafah retrieved the bodies of six captives – one of which was a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen – after they were executed by Hamas terrorists.

The discovery, which has raised pressure on the Israeli government to reach a deal with Hamas, spurred the relatives of American captives to press the White House to bypass the deadlocked talks brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

U.S. officials were quoted as telling the families that the Biden administration will pursue “every option,” while emphasizing that the current track of talks between Israel and Hamas remain the most promising path to the hostages’ return.

The Biden administration has reportedly considered the possibility of dealing directly with Hamas at least since June, as a backup option should the talks between Israel and the terror group collapse.

NBC News reported that some senior administration officials vociferously opposed direct talks with Hamas.

Nevertheless, the White House has already drawn up a list of prisoners the U.S. could potentially release in exchange for the return of American captives, two former and two current U.S. officials said.

The report further claimed that the U.S. has made overtures to Hamas via Qatar to consider a secondary track of negotiations, though U.S. officials cited in the report said the initial attempt did not lead anywhere.

One official cited by NBC News said the U.S. had few chips to bargain with in direct talks with Hamas.

“We have considered all possible options to free the hostages and bring them home to their families. Because of Hamas’ demands, there has not been a formal offer for a side deal made because no such deal is possible,” the official said.

“Hamas wants two things that only Israel can deliver: a cease-fire and nearly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli jails. Every other proposal has gone nowhere because that is what Hamas demands for the hostages.”