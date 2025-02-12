Family of kidnapped IDF soldier Matan Angrest receives news he is alive

Angrest’s mother: “We were informed that he was held there in harsh conditions because he is a soldier.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The family of captive IDF soldier Matan Angrest received news from released hostages that he is alive but held in extremely harsh conditions.

Matan’s mother, Anat, told Channel 12 News, “We were informed that he was held there in harsh conditions because he is a soldier.”

Matan served in a tank unit and was captured by Hamas while fighting on October 7.

The other IDF troops in his tank—Itai Chen, Daniel Peretz, and Tomer Leibovitz—were killed, and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

At the time of his capture, Angrest suffered critical injuries that have likely remained untreated during his captivity.

Matan’s father, Hagi, said, “We received a sign of life from the returnees about our beloved son, Matan, which deeply moved us. It is time to bring him home as soon as possible, along with all the others. Return our Matan to us, along with the other hostages, without delay. Their conditions are difficult, and the time to bring them back is now.”

Hagi added that his family was “shocked” to see the emaciated condition of the hostages released last Saturday, saying the images reminded him of his grandmother, who survived Auschwitz.

“These pictures are the same as the pictures of my grandmother who was released from Auschwitz,” he said. “Hamas is responsible for this crime against humanity, but Prime Minister Netanyahu and the government are responsible for ending this hell—this Holocaust.” He urged Netanyahu to proceed with the second phase of the hostage deal.

In July, the IDF discovered a recording of Angrest in Gaza and gave it to his parents.

There are indications that Angrest’s remarks were scripted by Hamas terrorists. For instance, instead of using the word “hostage,” he referred to himself as a “prisoner.”

In the recording, Angrest directly appeals to Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire deal to secure the release of the hostages.

“Netanyahu,” he says in the clip, “you must, must do this exchange between the [Palestinian] prisoners in Israel and the prisoners here. I very much want to see my family and friends—it’s very important.”