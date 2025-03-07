Fatah leader: Israel abused Palestinians by demanding Shira Bibas’ body

The world must recognize the face of evil of the Palestinian Authority.

By Itamar Marcus and Ephraim D. Tepler, Palestinian Media Watch

What can you expect from a Fatah leader who celebrated October 7 because it “made our heads touch the clouds”?

First, Hamas murdered Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas as well as many other Israeli hostages.

Then, it tried to trick Israel by not returning Shiri’s body, proving that Israel must do careful forensic examinations on all bodies.

Now, the terror-supporting Fatah leader is complaining that those forensic checks, necessary to confirm the identity of murdered Israeli hostages, abuse the Palestinian terrorist murderers because their release from prison may become delayed.

Outrageously, he says that the parents waiting extra time for the released terrorists, many of whom by law should be remaining in prison for life, “is a violation of the law, this is torture.”

For PA/Fatah leaders, torturing and murdering Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir is not against the law, but delaying the release of murderers, whom Israel was forced to release in an extortion deal, is against the law.

Fatah Secretary in The Hague Zaid Tyam:

“The occupation (i.e., Israel) checked the bodies and other things to drag its feet to abuse the Palestinian prisoners… The [Palestinian] families who stayed from Saturday until the following Saturday in some places waiting for their sons is a violation of the law, this is torture. Why don’t people and the world talk about this issue?”

[Al-Qahera News TV (Egypt), YouTube channel, March 3, 2025]